Vampire: The Masquerade is getting a new multiplayer spinoff called Blood Hunt. This game from developer Sharkmob puts players into a battle royale where the last bloodsucker standing wins … unless the sun comes up. Then I think nobody wins. The announcement came during today’s Summer Game Fest.
You can sign up for the Blood Hunt closed alpha by going to the game’s website now. Or you can add it to your wishlist on Steam. But Blood Hunt does not have a release date yet.
Like in other Vampire: The Masquerade games, Blood Hunt will emphasize the fantasy of playing as an immortal vampire. You will select your vampire clan, which will affect what kind of superpowers your character gets.
This game is separate from the upcoming Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines II from Hardsuit Labs.
