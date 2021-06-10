They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War will get new Season 4 content on June 17.

Johanna Faries, general manager of Call of Duty, made the announcement at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

“It’s an amazing time for Call of Duty,” she said. “We are experiencing such transformational growth” with the 100 million downloads for the Call of Duty: Warzone battle royale mode and 500 million downloads for Call of Duty: Mobile.

Among the big changes for Warzone are new operators, a hijacked Gulag, new weapons, and other changes. The narrative will get an update as well with a nasty-looking villain who calls himself “Death.” He brings down a satellite as the Cold War becomes hot.

The changes are coming soon after Activision Blizzard launched its Season 3 update on April 22. It might seem soon for another season to debut, but this is a time when the competition is getting hotter. Yesterday, Electronic Arts announced its new Battlefield 2042 title coming this October.

Black Ops: Cold War’s multiplayer will get new multiplayer items and new maps like Hijacked, Collateral, and Amsterdam. Hijacked takes place aboard a luxury yacht and it was one of my favorite maps of all time.

Zombies will also get expanded content with big giant monsters and a train coming to run over a bunch of Zombies.

The World Series of Warzone will take place on June 22-23 with a new kind of Call of Duty esports event. That will feature competitions where 150 players get to battle it out on the Verdansk map for a big prize pool.