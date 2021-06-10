Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Koch Media and its new label Prime Matter announced Crossfire: Legion today, a new RTS game based on the shooter franchise. It will come out for PC in 2022.
CrossFire is a huge FPS hit in Asia, but it is less known in the U.S. That could change when CrossFireX comes out later this year with Microsoft’s backing. This new RTS game from respected Canadian RTS studio Blackbird Interactive could also help extend the franchise’s reach.
Blackbird is behind the sci-fi RTS series Homeworld, and it’s also working on Homeworld 3. RTS games are in something of a slump at the moment, but it could just take one big hit to put the genre back in the spotlight.
Smilegate, the South Korean publisher and developer behind CrossFire, is working with Prime Matter on the project.
