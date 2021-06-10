They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Deviation Games debuted today as a new studio led by Dave Anthony and Jason Blundell, formerly of Call of Duty shop Treyarch.

They worked on franchises like Call of Duty: Black Ops, and they tired of working under tight controls. Anthony said, “What if we deviated?” And so they are working on a “groundbreaking new intellectual property,” Anthony said. They made the announcement today at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest.

Anthony is the CEO, and Blundell is the chief operating officer. Blundell said they spent the last year building the team and they collected passionate, creative, and collaborative people. They also said they got funding to work on something without financial pressures.

Deviation Games signs with PlayStation to develop a new original IP: https://t.co/4geOpn9ds0 pic.twitter.com/yW9YfFgKWN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 10, 2021

At the end, they showed off a PlayStation logo, which means they’re working on a game for Sony.

“I think it’s going to leave an indelible mark on the industry when it comes out,” Blundell said.

Anthony said, “It’s all about quality.”