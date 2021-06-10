They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

The Summer Game Mess is upon us, and it has somehow gifted fans of developer From Software with another look at that studio’s new game, Elden Ring. This is the result of a collaboration between From director Hidetaka Miyazaki and A Song of Ice and Fire author George R.R. Martin. While Miyazkaki is overseeing the creative direction of the game, Martin helped to build out the world as well as its lore.

And now, From has finally revealed more of the game as part of the Summer Game Fest presentation. Elden Ring is coming to last-gen and current-gen consoles as well as PC on January 21.

Rise, Tarnished.#ELDENRING comes to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC Digital January 21, 2022. pic.twitter.com/V2PWllffDp — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) June 10, 2021

In a blog post on Bandai Namco’s website, the game’s director commented on working with Martin.

“Collaborating with George R.R. Martin to create the Elden Ring mythos has been a genuinely delightful experience and a source of wonderful inspiration,” said Miyazaki. “The team is working hard to ensure that the world of Elden Ring will be a fascinating place for players to explore, filled with peril and wonder from its furthest reaches to its lowest depths. This is a From Software title through and through, rich in fantasy and RPG action.”

Martin echoed those sentiments.

“Building the world of Elden Ring with Miyazaki-san and his team was a treat,” said Martin. “The graphics, mythos, and action-RPG gameplay will deliver an unforgettable experience. I can’t wait for people to see what Elden Ring has in store for them.”

If nothing else, fans should feel good that George R.R. Martin finished writing that paragraph.

This is the first new trailer for Elden Ring since the game debuted at Xbox’s 2019 showcase during the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

Since then, From fans have waited and begged for news or updates about the game, but the silence out of the studio turned into something of a meme in communities like the /r/eldenring forum on Reddit. This has led to leaked early trailers and false reports of the game popping up at trade shows throughout 2020 and early 2021.

But now those fans have more information, and I’m sure they are certainly feeling satiated and content and we will likely never hear them begging for more ever again. Actually, that is a joke, and From fans know better than anyone that they will spend the next several months waiting for more about the game.