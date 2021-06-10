Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Fall Guys revealed that 2B is coming as a skin June 18. The announcement came during today’s Summer Game Fest.
2B is the heroine of Nier: Automata. In that game, she’s a sexy robot assassin. I was about to say that her Fall Guy interpretation isn’t quite as attractive, but who am I to judge?
Fall Guys is a multiplayer platforming battle royale game that debuted last year. It is out on PlayStation 4 and PC, and it is coming to Xbox and Switch later this year. The pandemic turned Fall Guys into one of the most visible games of 2020, as its social nature helped promote a sense of gathering and togetherness.
Other video game characters, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Gordon Freeman, have already had crossover skins in Fall Guys.
