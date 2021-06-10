Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Frontier Developments announced Jurassic World: Evolution 2 today during the Summer Game Fest. It is coming out later this year.
The first Jurassic World: Evolution came out in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Switch version followed in 2020. It debuted around the same time as the film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and now its sequel is releasing in time for the next movie, Jurassic World: Dominion.
Jeff Goldblum, who helped debut the title during Summer Game Fest, is reprising his role as Ian Malcolm from the films, just as he did in the first Evolution.
The game has players developing their own dinosaur park. Players have to create dinosaur viewing areas and other attractions while breeding new creatures and making sure that the exhibits don’t eat the guests. The end of the trailer teased marine reptiles as well.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties