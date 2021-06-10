They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.



Frontier Developments announced Jurassic World: Evolution 2 today during the Summer Game Fest. It is coming out later this year.

The first Jurassic World: Evolution came out in 2018 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Switch version followed in 2020. It debuted around the same time as the film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, and now its sequel is releasing in time for the next movie, Jurassic World: Dominion.

Jeff Goldblum, who helped debut the title during Summer Game Fest, is reprising his role as Ian Malcolm from the films, just as he did in the first Evolution.

The game has players developing their own dinosaur park. Players have to create dinosaur viewing areas and other attractions while breeding new creatures and making sure that the exhibits don’t eat the guests. The end of the trailer teased marine reptiles as well.