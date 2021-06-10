They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima took the virtual stage during the Summer Game Fest event today to reveal an updated version of his most recent game. Kojima and his studio, Kojima Productions, plan to release Death Stranding Director’s Cut for PlayStation 5 later this year.

To tease this upcoming release, Kojima Productions created a new trailer that makes Death Stranding look a lot more like a Metal Gear Solid game. That includes enemies guarding intersections inside of a warehouse. The trailer even has Norman Reedus’s character consider using a cardboard box to bypass enemies.

The trailer ends with Reedus getting back out of the box like he doesn’t understand how to use it. It’s unclear if Death Stranding will get more Metal Gear Solid-style action. It seems more likely that this was just Kojima having some fun. He has done that in the past — especially with his trailers and marketing.

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut does not have a release date. Kojima would only say that the game is coming soon.