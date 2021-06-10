They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Smilegate and Amazon Games talked more about Lost Ark, a new fantasy role-playing game coming this fall. They showed the trailer for the game for the first time at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest today.

Lost Ark is a free-to-play online action-RPG. It’s in South Korea, Japan, and Russia already. It has some amazing graphics that are reminiscent of other great titles in the genre, like the Final Fantasy games.There are plenty of fantastic-looking boss monsters like dragons and other beasts to fight.

Smilegate is known for Crossfire, the first-person shooter game that is particularly popular across Asia. But this title looks more like an attempt for the South Korean game company to gain a global audience.

Players will explore Arkesia, looking for the Lost Ark and fighting demons. It has 15 classes, each with skill sets that use what Smilegate calls the Tripod Skill system.