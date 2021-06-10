They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Smilegate and Amazon Games talked more about Lost Ark, a new fantasy role-playing game coming this fall. They showed the trailer for the game for the first time at Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest today.

Lost Ark is a free-to-play online action-RPG. It’s in South Korea, Japan, and Russia already. It has some amazing graphics that are reminiscent of other great titles in the genre, like the Final Fantasy games.There are plenty of fantastic-looking boss monsters like dragons and other beasts to fight.

Smilegate is known for Crossfire, the first-person shooter game that is particularly popular across Asia. But this title looks more like an attempt for the South Korean game company to gain a global audience.

Players will explore Arkesia, looking for the Lost Ark and fighting demons. It has 15 classes, each with skill sets that use what Smilegate calls the Tripod Skill system.

The massively multiplayer online role-playing game will be available in North America and Europe on PC in the fall. Players can sign up now at playlostark.com to learn more about the game and the upcoming beta, coming later this summer.

“With Lost Ark, Smilegate RPG has created an incredibly deep online experience that players will return to for years to come; it is our privilege to bring this action RPG to new audiences in North America and Europe for the first time,” said Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, in a statement. “Amazon Games is committed to releasing the highest quality games for our players, whether we’re developing projects with our internal teams or publishing games from the best developers in the world, like Smilegate RPG. Lost Ark is the first of many exciting titles that Amazon Games will be publishing.”

Amazon Games collaborated with Smilegate RPG to provide players in North America and Europe with localization and translation in English, French, German, and Spanish.

“We’ve been working closely with Amazon Games on Lost Ark, and continuing to grow our player base in the West,” said Chi Won Gil, CEO, Smilegate RPG, in a statement. “Amazon Games is perfectly positioned to introduce Lost Ark to a new pool of players and grow that relationship with them through Amazon channels like Twitch and Prime Gaming.”

Amazon Games is also currently developing New World, the upcoming MMO set on a supernatural continent in the Age of Exploration, releasing on August 31. Also in development are original game projects from the Amazon Games team in San Diego, led by industry veteran John Smedley, and the newly formed Amazon Games development studio in Montreal, founded by the core team behind the popular tactical shooter Rainbow Six Siege.