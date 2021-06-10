They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Dotemu announced today during the Summer Game Fest that it is working with SNK on Metal Slug Tactics.

This a tactical take on SNK’s classic run-‘n’-gun series. And, as you’d expect from a Dotemu game, it looks gorgeous.

Dotemu has made its name reviving franchises with gorgeous reboots, like Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap. It is also working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.

For this project, Dotemu is working with Leikir Studio, based in Ivry sur Seine, France.

In the sizzle trailer, Dotemu showed off a few characters (Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma), teased how characters use sync abilities for attacks, and, of course, had a bunch of short-barreled tanks with large muzzles.