Dotemu announced today during the Summer Game Fest that it is working with SNK on Metal Slug Tactics.
This a tactical take on SNK’s classic run-‘n’-gun series. And, as you’d expect from a Dotemu game, it looks gorgeous.
Dotemu has made its name reviving franchises with gorgeous reboots, like Streets of Rage 4 and Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap. It is also working on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge.
For this project, Dotemu is working with Leikir Studio, based in Ivry sur Seine, France.
In the sizzle trailer, Dotemu showed off a few characters (Marco, Eri, Fio, and Tarma), teased how characters use sync abilities for attacks, and, of course, had a bunch of short-barreled tanks with large muzzles.
