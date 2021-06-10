Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Koch Media and its new Prime Matter publishing label announced today that Payday 3 is coming from developer Starbreeze. It will release for consoles and PC in 2023.
The Payday games have folks playing together as they perform bank heists. The first Payday came out in 2011, with Payday 2 following in 2013. By 2015, the series sold over a combined 9 million copies.
We didn’t see much of the game. That makes sense, since that 2023 release date is a while away. Still, this will be happy news for fans of the series.
We do know that Payday 3 will take place in Hollywood. Payday 2 had players robbing banks in Washington D.C.
