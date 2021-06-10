Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Upstart developer Stray Bombay wants to give you a new way to connect with your friends in its upcoming cooperative shooter, The Anacrusis. This is a Left 4 Dead-style adventure where you and a crew of friends must take on hordes of aliens on an abandoned starship (the Anacrusis). Stray Bombay revealed the game today as part of the Summer Game Fest, and it plans to release the first episodes of the ongoing, replayable adventure in the near future. It is coming to PC, Xbox, and Game Pass later this year.
Now that word “episodes” might scare some people off, but just think of them as game updates. Stray Bombay is treating these episodes like Hitman 2016. The idea is to give players a breadth of content that can demonstrate what the game can be, but the studio also expects people to play these areas repeatedly. The hope is that fans will build an intimate relationship with the levels while also getting new story beats and character lines with each new playthrough.
The episodic structure is a way of containing these experiences, and it speaks to how the studio will release new content in the future.
To help facilitate the intended replayability, Stray Bombay is also focusing on having lots of weapons and perks to add variety in terms of playstyle. Early in a run, you might pick up a firearm that completely changes the way you think about taking out enemies. And the expectation is that you could spend the rest of a run designing your build around that.
That kind of variety is key to keeping a game like The Anacrusis feeling fresh, and it’s something that the developers are keen to get feedback on from players.
You can add The Anacrusis to your wish list now on Steam.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties