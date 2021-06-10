Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Microsoft Excel has been the go-to spreadsheet app for over three decades and yet Microsoft is still always looking to innovate and push its venerable software forward. After being announced in 2019, Excel finally dropped Office Scripts for general availability last week, which includes the ability to automate a whole host of repetitive tasks in an Excel spreadsheet, all without a need to set up complicated VBA Macros.

Excel has over 750 million users worldwide, yet most of those users are dabblers at best. With over 80 percent of businesses still using Excel, it pays to get up to speed on everything the app can offer. With The Essential 2021 Advanced Excel Expert Bundle, those dabblers can truly earn their stripes, learning top-level techniques for getting the most out of everything Excel can do.

This collection features six courses with nearly 30 hours’ worth of intensive training in the fine art of data analysis and data manipulation.

While this is not an introductory level package, these courses can definitely help someone with a passing familiarity with Excel unlock all kinds of new abilities they may never have considered before.

Excel Advanced 2019 offers a warm-up to what’s in store, including eight hours of expert-led video training in advanced charting and graphing, using detailed formatting tools as well as lookup and advanced lookup functions, and even key financial functions like calculating interest and depreciation.

Meanwhile, Power Pivot, Power Query and DAX in Excel dig into some of the app’s most popular functions, including bringing data together, merging it with other number sets, and then cleaning it all up in Power Query. DAX is a formula language that helps do high-impact calculations in Excel, then you can see the results of all your work in a PivotTable. Then, Advanced Pivot Tables takes that training further with advanced features like advanced sorting, slicers, timelines, calculated fields, conditional formatting, and more.

Macros and VBA for Beginners help learners understand the very programming language that runs Excel, allowing them to use VBA to program Excel to do even more of what they want to help shave literally hours off your time spent working.

There’s also Excel for Business Analysts, which looks at raw data, tools, functions, and other advanced techniques for finishing serious business or data analysis.

All the training The Essential 2021 Advanced Excel Expert Bundle would usually cost over $400, but as part of the current Father’s Day Sale, buyers can use the codeword WELOVEDAD to take another 20 percent off the already discounted price, dropping the total for this collection to only $16.39.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.