Gearbox Software announced Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands today during Summer Game Fest. It is coming out in early 2022.

This is a spinoff of Gearbox’s Borderlands series. Tiny Tina is one of the franchise’s most popular characters. Given her small role in Borderlands 3, this will be happy news for a good amount of Borderlands fans. Ashley Burch returns as the voice of Tiny Tina, and celebrities like Andy Samberg and Wanda Sykes also voice characters.

Like the Assault on Dragon’s Keep DLC for Borderlands 2, this plays inside a D&D-style fantasy. You’ll get to make your own character for adventure.

Borderlands is also getting a movie in 2022, so the future is looking busy for this comedic-dystopian franchise.

Embracer Group acquired Gearbox in February for $1.3 billion. This will be the studio’s first major game since the acquisition.