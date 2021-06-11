Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

We’ve come a long way since Gmail, haven’t we? That email account you set up in junior high is just a small piece of the constantly expanding galaxy of Google products these days, now featuring a full slate of productivity, performance, and business apps that can help users do virtually anything.

There are so many, in fact, that it’s easy to be overwhelmed by the sheer volume and get a little thunderstruck by it all. The 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle can help streamline some of that confusion, zeroing in on areas where the vast collection of Google tools and features can really help bring some order, efficiency, and added insight to your life and work.

The package really covers the wide range of Google offerings, with 11 courses covering the use of nearly a dozen Google tools to improve professional productivity, data analysis, marketing, and more.

Some of the training is very straightforward, like courses that explore all the uses of group meetup and communication tools like Google Chat and Meet; or how to craft a stellar presentation using Google Slides, their stylish PowerPoint alternative.

Meanwhile, other coursework delves into the depths of all the features found in Google Workspace, formerly known as G-Suite. With courses in using the spreadsheet creation ability of Google Sheets to a pair of courses on getting comfortable with the cloud-based Google Docs environment, there’s a lot here to unpack for someone looking to take more control of their work tools.

While most of that training is based on practically understanding and using an app, there are also more analytical Google tools users can train with as well.

For example, Google Analytics Course helps unlock the methods and techniques for properly measuring, monitoring, and analyzing web traffic for your site; while Marketing Analytics in Google Data Studio teaches users how to make their own analytics dashboard and use that data to help make key strategic marketing and sales decisions. There are also courses here in using Google Trends to spur the growth of a business brand, as well as one in the basics of creating your own Google ad campaign.

Valued at almost $2,200, buyers can pick up The 2021 Ultimate Google Workspace Certification Bundle now and save an additional 20 percent off the already discounted price by using the code WELOVEDAD as part of our Father’s Day Sale. That lowers your total here to only $24.02.

Prices subject to change.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.