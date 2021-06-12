They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Ubisoft had some Assassin’s Creed news during its Ubisoft Forward event today at the E3. On top of new content coming this year, Ubisoft is planning another expansion for the open-world game in 2022.

Valhalla came out in November for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. The entire Assassin’s Creed franchise, which debuted in 2007, has sold over 155 million copies.

Eivor’s story has continued after launch with the recent Ireland-themed expansion, Wrath of the Druids. The second expansion, The Siege of Paris, is coming later this summer. The Discovery mode is coming this fall and will focus on viking history.

Next year, an unnamed expansion will focus on Eivor’s relationship with Odin.