Devolver Digital announced Demon Throttle, a retro top-down shooter that is coming to Switch in 2022. Oh, and it will only have a physical release. You will never be able to buy it digitally.

Doinksoft, the studio behind the black-and-white Metroidvania delight Gato Roboto, is the dev behind Demon Throttle.

So, why is it only available physically? Well, Devolver Digital loves to market its games with silly shenanigans. And in 2022, the idea of a game not having any kind of a digital release sounds very silly indeed. Maybe you can call it novel, and Demon Throttle may be enough of a novelty to sell well despite being limited to a physical release.