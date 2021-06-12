They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

One of my favorite games from last year is Monster Train, a deckbuilding roguelike that takes the ideas that Slay the Spire introduced in 2017. And it looks like Demon’s Mirror might be my next jam in this genre.

Today, indie studio Be-Rad showed off a Demon’s Mirror trailer for the first time during the Guerrilla Collective show at the digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). It showcased the player’s forces in combat, playing cards from their hand to perform attacks (like in Slay the Spire or Monster Train). But it also has what appears to be a puzzle-matching mechanic in combat, which others roguelike deckbuilders don’t have. This reminds me of Puzzle Quest or 10000000 on mobile.

Be-Rad announced the game on June 4. Demon’s Mirror should come out in 2022.

This is the second year of Guerrilla Collective, a band of indie publishers and developers. Produced by The Mix, Guerrilla Collective came about last year after the ESA canceled E3 because of the pandemic. The show was successful enough that it came back in two parts for this year’s “Summer Game Mess,” what GamesBeat editor Jeff Grubb has dubbed the collection of events and showcase that’s cropped up since the pandemic.