They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Ubisoft has post-launch plans for Far Cry 6, and that involves you spending more money on a season pass. In a trailer during the Ubisoft Forward presentation at E3 today, the publisher revealed extra content that enables players to take on the roles of the primary antagonists from previous Far Cry releases. That includes Vaas from Far Cry 3, Pagan from Far Cry 4, and Joseph from Far Cry 5.

Of course, Far Cry is a first-person game, so it doesn’t mean a lot that you are playing as a character model you cannot see. But Ubisoft is also including new dialogue for the characters as well as custom actions and storylines. For example, as Far Cry 5’s religious fanatic Joseph, you can kill someone by shoving a Weird Bible™ into their face.

On top of these extra characters, the Season Pass also includes a copy of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. That was the spinoff game that put players in a synthwave, 1980s action-hero-inspired virtual world.

Far Cry 6 launches October 7 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.