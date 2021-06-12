They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Firegirl is an arcade-style firefighting game from developer Dejima Games. The game showed up at the Guerrilla Collective with a new gameplay trailer that shows the game in action. As Firegirl, players will rescue trapped victims, platform through buildings as they crumble, and fight against living fire monsters.

The game was one of the standouts during Guerrilla Collective thanks to its visuals. Dejima is combining 3D worlds with 2D characters and excellent fire effects. The result is an eye-catching style that feels unique among a glut of smaller games coming to platforms like Steam.

Steamworld Dig 2 publisher Thunderful is distributing the game, which is launching on PC and consoles on October 29. You can add the game to your wishlist on Steam right now.

Rescue, rebuild, and become a hero! Join #Firegirl as she brings the fire brigade back to glory. Developed by @DejimaGames and coming to PC and consoles! 👩‍🚒 Fight fire with fire and wishlist today ➡️ https://t.co/Myfa66Fpqz pic.twitter.com/mT7TpV0iXb — Thunderful Games (@Thunderfulgames) June 12, 2021

Firegirl uses a roguelite structure, which means that you will restart when you die. But it also has ongoing progression in the form of rebuilding your fire station. The goal is to bring “the fire brigade back to glory.”