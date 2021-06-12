They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Ubisoft announced Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope today during its Ubisoft Forward event during the digital Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). It is coming in 2022 for Switch.

The first Mario + Rabbids came out early in the Switch’s life back in August 2019. It was a surprising title in multiple ways. First off, it brought Mario and friends together with the Ubisoft’s rambunctious Rabbids. Secondly, it’s a turn-based tactics game, which may not seem like an obvious pick for Nintendo’s mascot. Also, all of the playable characters have guns.

This unlikely game proved to be a hit, selling over 2 million copies by September 2018. A sequel always seemed possible, and now we know it’s happening.

Sparks of Hope is adding Rabbid Rosalina (and presumably her human counterpart) to the proceedings. In fact, the whole sequel looks to be taking some intergalactic inspiration from Super Mario Galaxy. Pour one out for Yoshi and Rabbid Yoshi, who seem to be missing on the proceedings this time. There’s also a spiky hair mysterious Rabbid that appears to be (gasp) an original character. You can watch the game in action below.

Looks good! Almost too good for current Switch hardware. Hmmmmm.