Ubisoft has games in the racing, snow-sports, and motorbiking genres, and now it plans to bring all of these together into one game called Riders Republic. The company originally debuted this extreme-sports megagame during its September 2020 Ubisoft Forward event with the goal of releasing it in 2021. But like a number of recent projects from the publisher, Ubisoft delayed the game. Now during E3, we are getting more information about what it has in store for fans — that includes a September 2 release date.

Riders Republic combines mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuit flying, and rocket wingsuits into one connected experience. Developer Ubisoft Annecy is building on what Ubisoft has done with games like The Crew, Steep, Trials, and more.

One of the big attractions of Riders Republic is that it is an online and massively multiplayer game. While you ski through an environment, a crew of other players can snowboard and wingsuit right alongside you. And you can even compete in team-based battles where two six-player groups fight each other for supremacy.

As a solo player, however, you will still have plenty to do. That includes building up your character and their career. Like in similar games, your goal is to attract sponsors by improving your skills but also while raising your profile on the in-game social media.

Riders Republic is due out for PlayStation and Xbox consoles as well as Stadia and PC.