Ubisoft announced Rocksmith+ today during its Ubisoft Forward event for E3.

The first Rocksmith debuted in 2011. Unlike Guitar Hero, Rocksmith is less a game and more of a learning tool. You use an actual guitar or bass as your “controller,” and you can learn how to play a large library of songs.

Rocksmith+ will also work with your phone, which you can use as a microphone. Players can also make arrangements of songs that Rocksmith+ has licensed.

This time, Rocksmith is expanding genres on its platform, including not just rock but also pop, hip-hop, country, R&B, classical, jazz, and more. You’ll be able to do your own arrangements of songs as well.

Ubisoft will have a closed beta for the title.