Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Ubisoft announced Rocksmith+ today during its Ubisoft Forward event for E3.
The first Rocksmith debuted in 2011. Unlike Guitar Hero, Rocksmith is less a game and more of a learning tool. You use an actual guitar or bass as your “controller,” and you can learn how to play a large library of songs.
Rocksmith+ will also work with your phone, which you can use as a microphone. Players can also make arrangements of songs that Rocksmith+ has licensed.
This time, Rocksmith is expanding genres on its platform, including not just rock but also pop, hip-hop, country, R&B, classical, jazz, and more. You’ll be able to do your own arrangements of songs as well.
Ubisoft will have a closed beta for the title.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties