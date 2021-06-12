They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Watch Dogs: Legion was an admirable attempt to send a message about how all of us have the power to rise up and fight against authoritarian governments when we need to do so. And now Ubisoft has unveiled its latest downloadable content in the form of Watch Dogs: Legion — Bloodline.

It showed this off today at Ubisoft Forward during the digital E3. And it is coming on July 6. The Watch Dogs series has been played by more than 50 million players since 2014.

This game features a bearded Aiden Pearce, the hero from the first Watch Dogs. It gives you a hero to root for, in contrast to the main Watch Dogs: Legion game that debuted without any main character.

Instead, the main game that debuted last October set across a sprawling London enables us to take any one of the nine million characters in the game and recruit them as the player’s avatar in the DedSec hacking group. It was a cool experiment as an idea and a big statement about how democracy should empower anyone to take down tyranny, but it falls short when it comes to storytelling and character development.

But I’m happy to see Pearce come back in this DLC. Aiden has his classic leather jacked and baseball cap, but now he sports a beard, presumably as an older and wiser Aiden. He has a simple job with a “huge payday” in London, where his nephew Jackson lives.

Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline is a standalone narrative expansion where players will take control of Aiden from the original Watch Dogs game and Wrench from Watch Dogs 2 in a new story arc.

In Bloodline, players will follow Aiden as he accepts a routine fixer job in London to reconnect with his nephew Jackson following the events of Watch Dogs. Aiden’s mission is to infiltrate a high-tech laboratory from Broca Tech to steal a mysterious and valuable piece of technology, but his mission is compromised when Wrench escapes with the device.

With his fixer contract now gone sideways, Aiden is caught in a deadly crossfire. With no real allies against a corporate giant, and with Wrench one step ahead of him, Aiden must team up with his estranged nephew Jackson, and rely on his grit and experience. With Wrench’s unpredictable behavior, things are bound to get chaotic.

It will be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, Stadia, Luna and Ubisoft+, Ubisoft’s subscription service.

Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline is set before the events of Watch Dogs: Legion’s main campaign. Bloodline also features multiple side quests for both Aiden and Wrench as they get drawn into London’s struggle with authoritarianism.

Players can access the Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline expansion through the Season Pass, available now for $30 or as part of Watch Dogs: Legion Gold and Ultimate Editions. The expansion can also be purchased as a standalone for $15. Watch Dogs: Legion – Bloodline requires the base game, Watch Dogs: Legion, in order to play.

Aiden Pearce comes with Focus, or a slowmo aiming ability after takedowns. He can use System Crash to disable electronics in the area. And he has well-timed reload buffs to do more damage.

Wrench comes with: Summon Sergei, which summons a Custom Drone. He has Ninja Balls, or mini LTL Flashbangs, and Lady Smash, a big custom Hammer. And he has some weapon skins.