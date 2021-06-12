They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Over the past couple of years, I’ve been digging books that mix guns and magic. Some standouts include Matt Fobeck’s “Shotguns & Sorcery” and Brian McCellan’s Powder Mage trilogy.

Wizard with a Gun reminds me of these. Publisher Devolver Digital showed it off today during its Devolver Max Pass+ game-comedy event (one that’s most certainly not a part of E3). From Galvanic Games, Wizard with a Gun features cute, Final Fantasy Black Mage-esque sorcerers running around with mystical firearms. This online co-op game is coming to PC and Switch in 2022.

The trailer shows the gun-tottin’ geomancers (OK, they may not be geomancers, but I like the alliteration) fighting monsters in a magical world. You craft bullets and guns, infusing them with magic (the trailer has them using a squeeze dropper to put a teensy bit of red stuff into a bullet in a chemical lab).

Galvanic’s past projects include Some Distant Memory and Rapture Rejects.