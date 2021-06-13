Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, and it is coming day one to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft showed the game off during its E3 conference today. The game is a major part of Microsoft’s efforts to get players excited about Game Pass.
Back 4 Blood launches October 12, and Xbox Game Pass members will have access to it on that day as well. Over the next six months, Microsoft plans to have at least six major games hitting day-and-date on Game Pass.
In addition to Back 4 Blood, players will also get Flight Simulator on console, Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires 4, Psychonauts 2, and Halo: Infinite.
