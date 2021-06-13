They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Back 4 Blood is a spiritual successor to Left 4 Dead, and it is coming day one to Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft showed the game off during its E3 conference today. The game is a major part of Microsoft’s efforts to get players excited about Game Pass.

Back 4 Blood launches October 12, and Xbox Game Pass members will have access to it on that day as well. Over the next six months, Microsoft plans to have at least six major games hitting day-and-date on Game Pass.

In addition to Back 4 Blood, players will also get Flight Simulator on console, Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires 4, Psychonauts 2, and Halo: Infinite.