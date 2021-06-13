Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Like a typhoon, developer Avalanche is sweeping in with a brand new game announcement for Xbox. Microsoft revealed Contraband today as part of its E3 2021 media briefing. The game has a 1970s style in a world where players need to work together to get out of dangerous situations.
Microsoft is publishing Contraband under its Xbox Global Publishing label. This is the team that handles first-party Xbox releases that come from external studios.
As part of E3 2021, Microsoft showed Contraband in a teaser trailer that attempted to set a mood with Steely Dan on the soundtrack.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties