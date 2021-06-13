They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Like a typhoon, developer Avalanche is sweeping in with a brand new game announcement for Xbox. Microsoft revealed Contraband today as part of its E3 2021 media briefing. The game has a 1970s style in a world where players need to work together to get out of dangerous situations.

Microsoft is publishing Contraband under its Xbox Global Publishing label. This is the team that handles first-party Xbox releases that come from external studios.

As part of E3 2021, Microsoft showed Contraband in a teaser trailer that attempted to set a mood with Steely Dan on the soundtrack.