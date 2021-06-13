They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Blizzard Entertainment made a surprise appearance at today’s Microsoft E3 showcase to reveal that Diablo II: Resurrected is coming out September 23.

This remake of the 2000 action-RPG classic is enhancing the original game’s graphics and bringing the experience to consoles for the first time. Along with Xbox, Resurrected is also releasing for PlayStation 5, Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC.

This is an important project for Blizzard. It has big plans for the Diablo franchise, including the upcoming mobile game Diablo: Immortal and — further out — Diablo IV. Blizzard also had to save its remake-making reputation following the poor reception of last year’s Warcraft III: Reforged.

After Reforged’s release, Vicarious Visions became a part of Blizzard, and the studio is helping on development of Resurrected.