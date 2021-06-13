They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

The rumors are true. Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise is real. Square Enix revealed the spin-off during its E3 presentation today. It is coming in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Team Ninja is developing Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise. The game is a Souls-like, a genre Team Ninja already has experience in with its Nioh series.

Team Ninja has also worked on the Final Fantasy franchise before, developing the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT fighting game.

The game’s main character seems very hard and edgy. He also really hates Chaos.

But, hey, Garland from the first Final Fantasy showed up in the trailer! I guess that’s why it’s called Origin. And as a reader points out, the first Final Fantasy’s main boss is also called … Chaos.

Update, 1:25 p.m. Sunday with a note about the first Final Fantasy boss.