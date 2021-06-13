Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
The rumors are true. Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise is real. Square Enix revealed the spin-off during its E3 presentation today. It is coming in 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
Team Ninja is developing Final Fantasy Origin: Stranger of Paradise. The game is a Souls-like, a genre Team Ninja already has experience in with its Nioh series.
Team Ninja has also worked on the Final Fantasy franchise before, developing the Dissidia Final Fantasy NT fighting game.
The game’s main character seems very hard and edgy. He also really hates Chaos.
But, hey, Garland from the first Final Fantasy showed up in the trailer! I guess that’s why it’s called Origin. And as a reader points out, the first Final Fantasy’s main boss is also called … Chaos.
Update, 1:25 p.m. Sunday with a note about the first Final Fantasy boss.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties