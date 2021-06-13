They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Square Enix announced a new Final Fantasy series today during its E3 event. It’s called Pixel Remaster, and it is heading to PC via Steam and mobile “soon.” Each game will release separately.

It includes the first six Final Fantasy games. This means the first three 8-bit games (Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, and Final Fantasy III) and its 16-bit successors, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, Final Fantasy VI.

All of these games have had ports and remakes, but these are looking to preserve the original graphics. Also, Final Fantasy V and Final Fantasy VI were done dirty by their last major ports, which replaced the original art with blurry, flat visuals. This collection is trying to make that sin right.

Hopefully, these ports will come to consoles, too.

Updated 12:50 p.m.: We originally believed that this was a collection of the six games, considering Square Enix showed so little of it, and Square Enix has clarified that the titles will release separately.