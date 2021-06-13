They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.



The Forza Horizon franchise is leapfrogging its bigger brother. Microsoft announced Forza Horizon 5 today at its E3 showcase, and the open-world racer is launching November 9 for Xbox and PC. That means the game is debuting before Forza Motorsport 8, which likely won’t release until 2022.

Forza Horizon 5 takes the franchise into Mexico for its car-racing action. This will likely act as something of a sendoff for Forza on Xbox One. While Forza Motorsport 8 is in the works, Microsoft and developer Turn 10 Studios are reworking the franchise to take advantage of the more modern Xbox Series X hardware.

Forza Horizon 5, meanwhile, is launching as a cross-gen game. Developer Playground Games will then likely take advantage of the engine improvements in Motorsport 8 for the next sequel.

Forza Motorsport 7 launched in 2017, and Horizon 4 launched for Xbox One in 2018.