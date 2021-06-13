They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.



Eidos Montreal wants to put players in the role of Star-Lord in a video game version of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. It is launching October 26 as a single-player adventure where Star-Lord has to work together with Groot, Drax, and the rest.

Unlike Marvel’s Avengers, which attempted to turn that franchise into an online, persistent Diablo-style game, Guardians of the Galaxy is a solo adventure. But like Avengers, Square Enix is not using the Marvel movie license. So don’t expect this Star-Lord to look like Chris Pratt. And Vin Diesel is not doing the voice for Groot.

Square Enix showed off a lot of the game in action. That includes combat, which looks similar to what Crystal Dynamics delivered with Avengers. But Eidos is segmenting those action sequences with narrative moments. During these sections, players can control Star-Lord’s dialogue choices. The plan is to make these decisions have long-lasting consequences. For example, players can choose to sell Groot or Rocket Raccoon to a monster collector. And this will likely change how the story plays out.