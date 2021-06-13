They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Microsoft revealed during its E3 showcase today that Hades is coming to Xbox on August 13, and it’ll be available on Game Pass.

Hades is a hit rougelike action-RPG that launched last year for Switch and PC. It will also be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 13.

This is a big get for Microsoft’s subscription services. Hades is one of the most popular indie games in history.

Hades will be playable on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It’ll also be compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming.