Microsoft revealed during its E3 showcase today that Hades is coming to Xbox on August 13, and it’ll be available on Game Pass.
Hades is a hit rougelike action-RPG that launched last year for Switch and PC. It will also be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 13.
This is a big get for Microsoft’s subscription services. Hades is one of the most popular indie games in history.
Hades will be playable on Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. It’ll also be compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming.
