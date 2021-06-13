They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

In space, no one can hear you improve a techtree, but they might hear your attempts to find a new home for humanity in the stellar-exploration management sim Ixion.

Publisher Kasedo Games and developer Bulwark Studios revealed Ixion today as part of The PC Gaming Show during the digital E3 event. The game looks similar to Frostpunk but in an outer-space setting. Like Frostpunk, Ixion is about managing the layout of your settlements, but it’s also about leading and providing for your population.

Ixion also emphasizes an overarching narrative about humanity’s destruction of the earth and the species’ attempts to reconcile with that destructions.

Ixion is due out in 2022.