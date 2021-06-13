They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

One of the greatest aspects of the PC indie game scene is that you can get some wild blends of game genres. Ishtar Games has done just that with Lakeburg Legacies, a management sim that takes the ideas of games like Crusader Kings and combines it with the social aspects of The Sims.

Ishtar made the announcement today during the 2021 PC Gaming Show, a part of the digital E3 event. It also said that Lakeburg Legacies would be its first self-published game.

In Lakeburg Legacies, you run a kingdom, managing its growth, resources, and people. How do you manage people? Not by putting them to work or conscripting them to the military. No, you play matchmaker. The press release says you pair the “townsfolks’ personalities, attributes, and dreams to build an unshakeable lineage.” This, it appears, is the blend of Crusader Kings (creating lineages) and The Sims (managing people).

The townsfolk are procedurally generated, and Lakeburg Legacies has random events as well. Your decisions stemming from these events will factor into how well (or poorly) your kingdom turns out.

Ishtar Games also developed Dead in Vinland and The Last Spell, a blend of tactical RPG and roguelite that hit PC on June 3.