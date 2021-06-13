Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Microsoft announced today at its E3 showcase that Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series X/S on July 27.
This new version of Flight Simulator came out for PC last year. It wowed us with its realistic virtual world and planes. Now Xbox Series X/S players will be able to take to the skies.
Like all of Microsoft’s first party games, Flight Simulator will be available on the Game Pass subscription service.
Flight Simulator is also getting Top Gun content this fall.
