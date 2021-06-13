They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Microsoft announced today that Microsoft Flight Simulator is coming to Xbox Series X/S on July 27.

This new version of Flight Simulator came out for PC last year. It wowed us with its realistic virtual world and planes. Now Xbox Series X/S players will be able to take to the skies.

Like all of Microsoft’s first party games, Flight Simulator will be available on the Game Pass subscription service.

Flight Simulator is also getting Top Gun content this fall.