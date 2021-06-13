They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Microsoft revealed that Psychonauts 2 will be available on August 25, making the announcement during its E3 showcase today.

Psychonauts 2 is coming from Double Fine, which Microsoft acquired while the studio was in the middle of development on this 3D platformer sequel. The game received crowdfunding through Fig back in 2015.

Since the game has crowdfunding obligations, it is coming out for PlayStation 4 along with Xbox platforms and PC.

The original Psychonauts released back in 2005. It was Double Fine’s first game, and it helped start the studio’s reputation for funny and charming projects.