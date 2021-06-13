Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.
Microsoft revealed that Psychonauts 2 will be available on August 25, making the announcement during its E3 showcase today.
Psychonauts 2 is coming from Double Fine, which Microsoft acquired while the studio was in the middle of development on this 3D platformer sequel. The game received crowdfunding through Fig back in 2015.
Since the game has crowdfunding obligations, it is coming out for PlayStation 4 along with Xbox platforms and PC.
The original Psychonauts released back in 2005. It was Double Fine’s first game, and it helped start the studio’s reputation for funny and charming projects.
GamesBeatGamesBeat's creed when covering the game industry is "where passion meets business." What does this mean? We want to tell you how the news matters to you -- not just as a decision-maker at a game studio, but also as a fan of games. Whether you read our articles, listen to our podcasts, or watch our videos, GamesBeat will help you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How will you do that? Membership includes access to:
- Newsletters, such as DeanBeat
- The wonderful, educational, and fun speakers at our events
- Networking opportunities
- Special members-only interviews, chats, and "open office" events with GamesBeat staff
- Chatting with community members, GamesBeat staff, and other guests in our Discord
- And maybe even a fun prize or two
- Introductions to like-minded parties