Ahoy, matey! Be that cross-media synergy ye be swilling? Aye! Microsoft announced during its E3 show today that Pirates of the Caribbean content is coming to Sea of Thieves. The expansion, called A Pirate’s Life, is coming June 22.

Sea of Thieves is a multiplayer pirate game from Rare that debuted in 2018. It’s a natural fit for Disney’s theme park and movie franchise. Sea of Thieves is a live service game, so it depends on big content drops like this to keep its players engaged.

And, hey, it’s not like Disney is making any Pirates of the Caribbean games of its own, anyway.

A Pirate’s Life is adding characters from the movies like Jack Sparrow and Davy Jones, and players will get to interact with them in a new story.