They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Slime Rancher is an indie hit. The 2017 simulation about raising slimes sold more than 3 million copies (after hitting Steam Early Access in 2016) for Monomi Park, which is a fantastic debut for any game studio.

Today at Microsoft‘s E3 event, Monomi Park announced Slime Rancher 2. It’ll be coming in 2022 for Xbox Series X/S, but it’s also going to launch on Xbox Game Pass as well. The trailer didn’t say PC, but considering the first launched there, I’d imagine we’ll see it on PC as well.

Slime Rancher’s gameplay loop focuses on raising slimes, making money off your effort, and breeding new critters. The slimes are cute, and it’s fun to vacuum them up as you’re ranching your way on a planet thousands of light years away from Earth.

Slime Rancher won awards, showing that a game about farming could be about more than raising crops and cows.