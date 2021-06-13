They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Eiyuden Chronicle, the spiritual successor to Suikoden, showed at Microsoft’s E3 show, and it looks incredible. Seriously, look at the trailer above.

The RPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, is coming 2023. An action-RPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, is coming in 2022.

As someone who loves Japanese RPGs, I’m pretty stunned. I just hope the final game looks this good.

It started as a Kickstarter project focused on delivering a Suikoden-like experience. It’s from Rabbit & Bear Studio, which counts original Suikoden developers such as Yoshitaka Murayama and Junko Kawano on the project. It made its Kickstarter goal in less than 3 hours.