Eiyuden Chronicle, the spiritual successor to Suikoden, showed at Microsoft’s E3 show, and it looks incredible. Seriously, look at the trailer above.
The RPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, is coming 2023. An action-RPG, Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising, is coming in 2022.
As someone who loves Japanese RPGs, I’m pretty stunned. I just hope the final game looks this good.
It started as a Kickstarter project focused on delivering a Suikoden-like experience. It’s from Rabbit & Bear Studio, which counts original Suikoden developers such as Yoshitaka Murayama and Junko Kawano on the project. It made its Kickstarter goal in less than 3 hours.
