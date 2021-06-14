Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Enterprise-focused AI and machine learning platform Dataiku has launched a fully managed hosted online analytics service that lets companies access its platform while minimizing internal IT resource expenditure.

Founded in 2013, Dataiku helps data analysts, scientists, and other employees (coders and non-coders) glean insights from disparate unstructured data and create their own predictive AI models, with connectors for data sources such as Amazon S3, Azure Blob Storage, Google Cloud Storage, Snowflake, and NoSQL/SQL databases. The company has raised around $250 million in external funding from some big-name backers, including Alphabet’s CapitalG.

Businesses have increasingly turned to AI to bring greater intelligence to their decision-making process. Dataiku and its ilk help them become AI creators, rather than purely consumers, reducing their dependency on specialized in-house data scientists. The new fully managed hosted plan, which starts at $499 per month, builds on that principle by doing most of the heavy lifting for them — this could be particularly useful for big businesses looking to bolster their existing data science team or smaller companies just starting out.

With Dataiku Online, companies get instant access to everything they need to develop and manage their analytics projects without worrying about administering their own servers or upgrading their installation. It makes it easy to connect their data warehouses and includes tools for data preparation, automated machine learning (AutoML), and reporting and visualization dashboards, with support for up to 10 users.

Dataiku’s news comes just a few months after the New York-based company launched a bunch of tools designed to democratize AI in the workforce, including the ability to run “what-if” AI model simulations to determine the potential impact of any changes to the data.