WayForward announced during today’s Limited Run Games E3 event that River City Girls 2 and more are on the way.
River City Girls is a 2019 beat-’em-up in the Kunio-kun series, which U.S. gamers may know best for NES titles like River City Ransom and Super Dodge Ball. River City Girls 2 is coming out for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.
The sequel will bring back Misako, Kyoko, Kunio, and Riki as playable characters, along with some new additions (presumably those gals in the art above). It will also support two-player online co-op.
WayForward also announced River City Girls Zero. This is actual an enhanced port of 1994’s Shin Nekketsu Koha: Kunio-tachi no Banka, the game that introduced Misako and Kyoko to the Kunio-kun franchise. This will be the first time the game is getting localized for the U.S., and WayForward is adding a new animated intro, some manga-inspired cutscenes, and a new song from Megan McDuffee. It is coming out for Switch later this year.
