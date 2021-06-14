Elevate your enterprise data technology and strategy at Transform 2021.

Not only are job opportunities opening up as we turn the corner into a post-COVID world, but if you’re an IT professional, you might be looking at a heftier paycheck in the near future.

According to IT employment consultancy Janco Associates, salaries are starting to rise for IT executives, middle managers, and staffers, ranging anywhere from a .5 percent bump up to increases of about 3.2 percent.

And on top of those higher salaries are more positions, with CompTIA reporting over 10,000 new tech sector jobs in May following increases every month this year. As options and pay rates surge up, the training in The 2021 CompTIA Master Certification Training Bundle can help newbies join this growing industry with a handful of certs from one of the world’s most respected IT bodies, CompTIA.

With so many areas worthy of in-depth study, this package of 11 courses filled with over 210 hours of training and more than 1,000 lessons runs the complete gamut of CompTIA-certified disciplines.

CompTIA A+ certification is a smart starting point for nearly any budding IT pros, and a pair of courses here cover all the basics, unlocking everything an IT pro needs to know about monitors, CPUs, motherboards, hard drives, RAM, cloud storage, virtualization, and troubleshooting both hardware and network issues.

With A+ credentials, learners can push the boundaries of the skills in a host of different directions. IT Fundamentals, CompTIA Network+, and CompTIA Linux+ sticks to major infrastructure concerns with a focus on configuring, managing, and operating with a Linux server, as well as the care, feeding, and growth that go into establishing a sound, secure network.

Meanwhile, a trio of courses centers on IT security, including CompTIA Security+ and CompTIA PenTest+ training. Once learners have the fundamentals, there’s also training to prepare for the CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner exam, the highest level security certification CompTIA offers.

And students can also be well versed in how to operate all that from the confines of a cloud platform with Cloud+ and Cloud Essentials courses to hone that knowledge.

This package can be a fast track to training that can get any student primed to take and ace any of seven of CompTIA’s most popular areas, earning a certification that can definitely open job opportunities.

