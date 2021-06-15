They have major impact on your reputation, cause players to abandon, and take a big bite from your bottom line. Join Dean Takahashi and others to learn how to defend your game against cheaters and pirates.

Nintendo is somehow bringing back one of its best dormant franchises. The company announced Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp during its E3 Direct presentation today. This game brings together the first two games in a reworked package specifically for Nintendo Switch.

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp launches December 3 for $60. You can preorder it starting today. The game features the campaigns from Advance Wars and its sequel, Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. Both of those originally launched for Game Boy Advance with the original launching in 2001 and its successor hitting in 2003.

Advance Wars is actually a series that goes back to the original Famicom, which is the name for the Nintendo Entertainment System in Japan. Famicom Wars launched in 1988. As with the modern entries, developer Intelligent Systems produced the turn-based strategy war adventures. Throughout all the games, players have to manage military units in small skirmishes. And as with Advance Wars’ cousin series Fire Emblem, Advance Wars uses a paper-rock-scissors-style mechanic where certain units are stronger and weaker to certain opposing units.

Nintendo last launched a new Advance Wars game for Nintendo DS. Advance Wars: Days of Ruin debuted in 2008.

While Advance Wars has a loyal fanbase, Intelligent Systems put it on the backburner as Fire Emblem grew in popularity. But now the series is getting another chance with this reboot, and I think you all should buy it so I can get more, please.